Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Inheritance Tax in India: 'Inheritance tax interesting law...', says Sam Pitroda

|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sam Pitroda on Inheritance Tax in India: Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda has advocated inheritance tax. He has said that there is inheritance tax in America. If someone has assets worth $100 million and when he dies he can transfer only 45 percent to his children. 55 percent is grabbed by the government. This is an interesting law.

All Videos

Kejriwal Arrest Update: Saurabh Bhardwaj will go to Tihar to meet Kejriwal
Play Icon00:46
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Saurabh Bhardwaj will go to Tihar to meet Kejriwal
Woman In Pakistan Runs Over Traffic Constable After Argument - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:32
Woman In Pakistan Runs Over Traffic Constable After Argument - Video Goes Viral
Sherlyn Chopra Shines In Unique Tissue Dress, Paparazzi Snap Her Style
Play Icon00:28
Sherlyn Chopra Shines In Unique Tissue Dress, Paparazzi Snap Her Style
Ananya Panday Radiates Charm As She Spreads Smiles In Bandra
Play Icon00:15
Ananya Panday Radiates Charm As She Spreads Smiles In Bandra
PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP
Play Icon03:04
PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP

Trending Videos

Kejriwal Arrest Update: Saurabh Bhardwaj will go to Tihar to meet Kejriwal
play icon0:46
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Saurabh Bhardwaj will go to Tihar to meet Kejriwal
Woman In Pakistan Runs Over Traffic Constable After Argument - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:32
Woman In Pakistan Runs Over Traffic Constable After Argument - Video Goes Viral
Sherlyn Chopra Shines In Unique Tissue Dress, Paparazzi Snap Her Style
play icon0:28
Sherlyn Chopra Shines In Unique Tissue Dress, Paparazzi Snap Her Style
Ananya Panday Radiates Charm As She Spreads Smiles In Bandra
play icon0:15
Ananya Panday Radiates Charm As She Spreads Smiles In Bandra
PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP
play icon3:4
PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP