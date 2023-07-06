trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631750
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Meta-owned Instagram on July 6 officially launched Threads, a text-based conversation app designed as a direct rival to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community" said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.
