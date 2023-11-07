trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685212
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Intenational Border sealed amid Mizoram Assembly Election Voting

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Voting is being held for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh-Mizoram today. Let us tell you that voting will be done on 10 seats till 3 pm. So voting will be held on the remaining 10 seats at 5 pm. PM Modi has appealed to the people to vote in record numbers.
Follow Us

All Videos

NIA is investigating the Pune module
Play Icon1:58
NIA is investigating the Pune module
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria
Play Icon1:21
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Fire Cracker Ban
Play Icon5:22
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Fire Cracker Ban
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
Play Icon5:45
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting
Play Icon5:53
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting

Trending Videos

NIA is investigating the Pune module
play icon1:58
NIA is investigating the Pune module
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria
play icon1:21
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Fire Cracker Ban
play icon5:22
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Fire Cracker Ban
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
play icon5:45
Israel releases another video that shows IDF entering Gaza
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting
play icon5:53
PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting
Chhattisgarh Election 2023,assembly election 2023 voting,chhattisgarh first phase voting,chhattisgarh election voting 2023,chhattisgarh election live,chhattisgarh first phase voting live,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,voting in chhattisgarh,First Phase Voting,Chhattisgarh elections,first phase voting on 7th november,chhattisgarh elections 2023,Chhattisgarh chunav,chhattisgarh voting live,chhattisgarh polls live,cg election 2023,BJP,Chhattisgarh Congress,