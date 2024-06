videoDetails

International Yoga Day 2024: How to reduce belly fat with yoga?

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

10th International Yoga Day is being celebrated on 21 June 2024. Like every year, this time also PM Modi will participate in the Yoga Day program. This time PM Modi will participate in the yoga program organized at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar. At the same time, a tremendous video came from INS Vikrant on 'Yoga Day'.