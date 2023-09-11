trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660805
Internet Service shut in Maharashtra's Satara after Stone Pelting

Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
A dispute between two parties has been reported in Satara, Maharashtra. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area after the stone pelting and internet service has been restored.
