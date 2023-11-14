trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687848
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Investigation committee formed in Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Case

|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
An investigation committee has been formed over 40 laborers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel Case. The investigation committee that consists of 6 members are planning to visit the incident spot.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
Play Icon3:11
Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
Play Icon1:50
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie
Play Icon9:52
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie
Speeding Car collides with truck in Muzzafarnagar's Chhapar
Play Icon0:49
Speeding Car collides with truck in Muzzafarnagar's Chhapar
Delhi AQI near to closing 400 mark
Play Icon1:8
Delhi AQI near to closing 400 mark

Trending Videos

Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
play icon3:11
Mafia crushes tractor in Bihar' Jamui
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
play icon1:50
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie
play icon9:52
Uttarkashi Trapped labourers are contacted via Walkie Talkie
Speeding Car collides with truck in Muzzafarnagar's Chhapar
play icon0:49
Speeding Car collides with truck in Muzzafarnagar's Chhapar
Delhi AQI near to closing 400 mark
play icon1:8
Delhi AQI near to closing 400 mark
uttarkashi tunnel reascue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel accident,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news live,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,Uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi,under construction tunnel collapsed,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,