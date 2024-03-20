Advertisement
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: Two innocent children were brutally murdered in Badaun, and in this double murder, the names of two brothers Sajid and Javed have come up, one of whom was killed in a police encounter just hours after the incident. While the police is searching for the second accused. Two innocent children were murdered in Baba Colony of Badaun on Tuesday night at around 7.30 pm.

