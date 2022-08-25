Arjun Ram Meghwal alleges that CM Gehlot is not implementing PM’s great schemes in Rajasthan

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on August 24 in Delhi, alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot does not implement the great schemes of the PM in the state. “Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot doesn't implement any of the great schemes of the Centre. I am telling this again and the Congress party should listen to it, that the BJP will come to power again in Gujarat by a 3/4th majority,” the Union Minister said.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

