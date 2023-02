videoDetails

IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule for the matches, 52-day event across 12 venues

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

The BCCI has announced the schedule for the 16th season of IPL 2023 on February 17. A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 day. The 16th season of the show-piece will commence on March 31. The event will start with a clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and CSK