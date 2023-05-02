NewsVideos
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's argument with Naveen Haq, Gautam Gambhir intervened after the match. breaking news

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
In the 43rd match of IPL 2023, there was a brawl between the teams, while after the match, an even bigger brawl was seen. At Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, there was such an atmosphere on the ground as if a locality war was going on. Then there were two Delhi boys face to face as well, so the matter became more heated. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's fight grabbed more headlines than this low-scoring match.

