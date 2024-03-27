Advertisement
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings beats Gujarat Titans by 63 runs

Sonam|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
IPL 2024: In the seventh match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. Let us tell you that Gujarat has faced its first defeat. Was. Chennai scored 206 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Whereas Gujarat team could score only 143 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Gujarat captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl.

