Iqbal Ansari's big statement regarding Ram temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
After the victory in the Babri Masjid case, Ram temple was built in Ayodhya. Along with the construction of Ram temple, many development works were done in Ayodhya, which includes the airport. Zee News has had a special conversation with Iqbal Ansari, a party in the Babri Masjid case.

