Iran Israel War News: Iran fires 100 drones, missiles at Israel

|Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Iran Israel War News: Iran has launched a drone attack on Israel. Israel claims that about 100 drones have been detected in their radar. At present it is not clear for what purpose these drones were hovering in the skies of Israel. But war-like situations are developing between Iran and Israel. War can start between Iran and Israel at any time. At the same time, America has warned Iran not to attack Israel.

