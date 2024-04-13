Advertisement
Iran Israel War Update: 'Iran should not think of moving forward',says America

Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Iran Israel War Update: Fear of war between Iran and Israel has increased. Regarding this, America has given a strong message to Iran. At the same time, Israel has said that we are ready to deal with every threat. Let us tell you that the Israel-Hamas war is not over yet and the situation is continuously getting worse. The Israeli army is continuously attacking Hamas.

