trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695666
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
On Tuesday, 2 people killed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur. Two people including the gunner were injured in this firing.
Follow Us

All Videos

How dangerous did Michong become?
Play Icon3:16
How dangerous did Michong become?
Suspense over Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the opposition meeting in Delhi
Play Icon8:4
Suspense over Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the opposition meeting in Delhi
Pakistan Blast News: IED blast in Peshawar
Play Icon1:14
Pakistan Blast News: IED blast in Peshawar
Balmukund Exclusive Interview LIVE: Balmukund's clarification came on viral video
Play Icon13:13
Balmukund Exclusive Interview LIVE: Balmukund's clarification came on viral video
Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj's statement on MP CM
Play Icon2:29
Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj's statement on MP CM

Trending Videos

How dangerous did Michong become?
play icon3:16
How dangerous did Michong become?
Suspense over Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the opposition meeting in Delhi
play icon8:4
Suspense over Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the opposition meeting in Delhi
Pakistan Blast News: IED blast in Peshawar
play icon1:14
Pakistan Blast News: IED blast in Peshawar
Balmukund Exclusive Interview LIVE: Balmukund's clarification came on viral video
play icon13:13
Balmukund Exclusive Interview LIVE: Balmukund's clarification came on viral video
Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj's statement on MP CM
play icon2:29
Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj's statement on MP CM
karni sena president sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead in jaipur,Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi,sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead,karni sena sukhdev singh shot dead in jaipur live,karni sena president sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead,sukhdev singh gogamedi karni sena,shot on sukhdev singh gogamedi in jaipur,sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead today,sukhdev singh gogamedi murder case,karni sena president shot dead,shot dead rahput karni sena district president,