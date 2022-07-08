Is Life on Venus Not Possible? What does this new study conclude?

Scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK have concluded that there Venus bears no signs of microbes eating or excreting, and the peculiar chemical composition of the planet’s clouds cannot be explained by extraterrestrial life.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:08 AM IST

