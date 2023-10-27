trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680567
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?

Oct 27, 2023
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty Updates: Qatar's Air Force Commander in Pakistan had met many people including the Pak Air Force Chief. Is there any connection between the increasing military closeness between Pakistan and Qatar and this incident? However, there is neither any fact nor claim regarding Pakistan's direct involvement in this incident. If it is to be raised only as a wide angle conspiracy theory, then there can be questions of plausibility regarding this picture and the events that took place after it.
