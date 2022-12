videoDetails

Ishan Kishan's blistering double century vs Bangladesh | Ishan Kishan 210 | IND vs BAN 3rd ODI

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Ishan Kishan created history on Saturday as he became the fourth Indian batter to score a double hundred in ODIs as he put the Bangladesh bowlers to the sword in the third ODI.