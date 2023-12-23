trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702073
ISI has a big plan to infiltrate into India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
massive search operation by security forces in search of terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir continues for the third consecutive day. According to sources, there is big news that ISI and terrorist organizations have made a big plan to infiltrate into India.

