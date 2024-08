videoDetails

ISI Rahat Rao killed in Canada

Sonam | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

Big news is coming out from Canada where another enemy of India Rahat Rao was killed. Rahat Rao was helping Khalistani terrorists for a long time. He was also involved in many anti-India protests. Rahat Rao was also spying for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Rahat Rao was attacked by an unknown assailant and set him on fire, after which he died due to his critical condition.