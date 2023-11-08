trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685631
ISIS Breaking: UP ATS achieved great success against terrorist organization ISIS

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
ISIS Update: UP Police has got a big success against the terrorist organization ISIS..UP ATS has arrested the terrorist organization ISIS. 4 suspects have been arrested. It is being told that ATS has arrested three ISIS suspects from Sambhal and one suspect from Chandausi. UP ATS was camping in the district for several days...ATM is investigating the Pune module of ISIS. 6 districts of UP on his radar Yes…ATS is taking action on the basis of interrogation of accused Arslan-Maaz. ATS detects sleeper cells of terrorists in these districts of UP There is doubt.
