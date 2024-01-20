trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711882
Israel Attack on Syria: Israeli strike hits residential building in Damascus

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Israel Attack on Syria: Israel has strike on Syria. Israel has conducted an airstrike on Syria's capital Damascus. A building of Iran's Revolutionary Guard was destroyed in this attack. Israel has launched a major attack on Iranian targets.

