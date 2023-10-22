trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678627
Israel bombed mosque in West Bank

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Israeli Army has launched a missile attack on Ansari Masjid. The Israeli Army has claimed that Hamas terrorists were hiding inside this mosque. The Israeli Army has now also released the video from inside the mosque.
