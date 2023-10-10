trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673193
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel will now land this contingent on the Gaza Strip

Oct 10, 2023
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel has taken a big decision amidst the war with Hamas. Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers. Israel will now land this contingent on the Gaza Strip and completely break the back of terrorism.
Israel PM makes huge statement on Hamas Attack
Israel PM makes huge statement on Hamas Attack
Israel destroys 150 locations of Hamas in 3 hours
 Israel destroys 150 locations of Hamas in 3 hours
Israel Hits '500 Hamas Targets' In Strikes
Israel Hits '500 Hamas Targets' In Strikes
Shoaib Akhtar's big statement on Kohli and KL Rahul's batting against Australia
Shoaib Akhtar's big statement on Kohli and KL Rahul's batting against Australia
Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks
Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks

