Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's terrible attack, Hamas shaken by air strike

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
There is continuous bombing between Israel and Hamas. More than 900 Israeli citizens have died in the war against Hamas. So, 38 foreign citizens have also been killed in this war. 687 people of Palestine have died.
