trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672289
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas conflict: Modi supported in the war, Israel said thanks

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: After the rocket attack on Israel from Gaza Strip, PM Modi expressed grief over the attack and said that India is the bearer of grief. After this, the Israeli Ambassador tagged PMO India and said thank you. Let us tell you that this morning Hamas fired 5 thousand rockets at Israel. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas. The Israeli Air Force has started rapid air strikes on Hamas targets.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
play icon4:43
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
play icon2:14
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
play icon8:39
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
Israel Hamas War Update: Rocket fell directly on the tank
play icon1:31
Israel Hamas War Update: Rocket fell directly on the tank
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel
play icon3:41
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel

Trending Videos

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
play icon4:43
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Reveals That He Loves Making Films Based On Real-Life Incidents
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
play icon2:14
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
play icon8:39
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
Israel Hamas War Update: Rocket fell directly on the tank
play icon1:31
Israel Hamas War Update: Rocket fell directly on the tank
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel
play icon3:41
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel
Israel Hamas War Update,Israel,Hamas,Israel news,israel palestine conflict,Israel Palestine,Israel Gaza,israel vs palestine,israel palestine war,Israel military,israel latest news,palestine and israel,Israel Airstrike,Israel airstrikes,Israeli forces,israel palestine crisis,Israel war,rocket attack,Israel-Palestine escalation,israel statement,Palestine,war video,rishi sunak on isreal war,sunak on Israel hamas conflict,Israel Palestine War Update,