Israel-Hamas conflict: 'Stop the war..' says China as Rishi Sunak reaches Israel

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Rishi Sunak Reaches Israel: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reached Israel. Meanwhile, China's statement on Israel Hamam war has come... China has condemned the attack on the hospital.. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there should be an immediate ceasefire.
