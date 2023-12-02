trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694236
Israel Hamas Conflict update: 178 people killed in Gaza Strip

Dec 02, 2023
Israel Hamas Conflict: 178 people have died so far after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was broken. This also includes terrorists of Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel claims to have bombed more than 200 Hamas targets. before this Amidst Israel-Hamas war, American media made a big revelation, Israel was already aware of Hamas's plan. According to the New York Times, Israel was aware of this a year ago.
