Israel Hamas Hostages: Hamas or Israel who win the war deal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:14 AM IST
On the second day of the ceasefire, Hamas released the second batch of Israeli hostages late at night. According to the Israeli military, Hamas released 13 Israelis and 4 foreigners in the second round of exchanges under the ceasefire agreement. Among the 13 Israelis released by Hamas are 8 children and 5 women. In which 3 children are less than 10 years of age.
