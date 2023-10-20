trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677807
Israel-Hamas War: Big Terrorist attack on America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Terrorist attack on America: Israel Hamas War Updates: Today is the 14th day of the Israel-Hamas war. There have been rapid attacks on American soldiers in Iraq with drones and missiles. America has foiled these attacks. The Israeli army continues to bomb Hamas positions. Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak are openly standing in support of Israel. Biden-Sunak have also told this to Netanyahu after reaching Israel. PM Modi has given a message of peace amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Hamas shocked by commander's death, video of new attack
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Hamas shocked by commander's death, video of new attack
