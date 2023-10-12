trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674311
Israel Hamas War: Know what is the history of Gaza Strip?

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Gaza Strip was a colony of Britain from 1918-1948, later it became a part of Egypt in 1967, and after the Middle East War in 1967, this area came under the control of Israel.
