Israel Hamas war: Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas attack

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:26 AM IST
DNA: The war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is becoming more fierce...The Israeli army is entering the Gaza Strip and conducting ground operations. Whose Israeli army is trying to destroy the tunnels of Hamas. In the same sequence, today two Israeli soldiers lost their lives in the attack by Hamas in Gaza Strip.. One of the dead soldiers was of Indian origin.. Israeli soldiers involved in the war have died in the RPG attack by Hamas.. come Let us tell you that this war between Israel and Hamas is being fought on four more fronts along with land. Which includes ground war, propaganda war, war of words and defeat through diplomacy.
