Israel Hamas War Update: 32 Palestines killed in Gaza as deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
After the ceasefire, the war between Israel and Hamas has started again. 32 Palestinians were killed in this war. It is being told that Hamas had attacked Israel this morning.
