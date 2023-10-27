trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680773
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Israel Tanks in Gaza patti: Today is the 21st day of Israel-Hamas war. During the discussion on Israel-Hamas war in UN, Israeli Ambassador Riyad Mansoor said that 7000 Palestinians have died due to Israel's attack. Israel is committing war crimes. Women and children are also included among the dead.
