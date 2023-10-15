trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675615
Israel Hamas War Update: A Women given a big statement against PM Modi and the Indian Army

Oct 15, 2023
India launches Operation Ajay: Amidst the fierce war between Israel and Hamas, today the third and fourth batch has also reached India. During this time, a woman who reached India from Israel has given a big statement against PM Modi and the Indian Army
