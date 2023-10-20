trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677536
Israel Hamas War Update: Gaza will be destroyed in 24 hours?

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 03:04 AM IST
Putin and Jinping entered the war between Israel and Hamas. After Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reached Israel. All the countries of the Middle East are opposing Israel's attack on Gaza, Iran is the most aggressive. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has said that every drop of blood shed in Palestine will be accounted for. Raisi has also accused America of being a partner in this crime.
Pakistani players in support of Hamas!
rishi sunak in israel,modi on israel palestine war,modi on palestine,modi on hamas,israel palestine conflict,iran on israel hamas war update,iran on hamas,israel palestine war,Israel Hamas War Update,Israel Hamas War News Today,israel news hindi,israel hamas conflict,Israel Palestine War Update,joe biden in israel,muslim countries on israel hamas war,oic meeting,unsc on israel hamas war,Modi,PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez,breaking,pm modi on palestine war,