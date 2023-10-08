trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672461
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas killed three Israeli army officers

Oct 08, 2023
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas has killed three Israeli army officers, the names of the killed officers are Colonel Jonathan, Major Ofer and Ahrol. Earlier, news had come that after the attack by Hamas in Israel, the Israeli army is giving a befitting reply to the terrorists, the army here has killed 10 terrorists. Earlier, the terrorist organization Hamas has made a new move to get the release of its comrades... It is reported from the sources that it is seeking the release of its comrades in Israeli captivity in exchange of hostages. Let us tell you that this has been an old strategy of Hamas. Israel has been attacked with rockets from the Gaza Strip. 5 thousand rockets were fired simultaneously. The person behind this attack is none other than the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.
