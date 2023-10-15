trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675575
Israel Hamas War Update: Netanyahu gave free hand to Israeli army?

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: It has been a long time since the Israel-Hamas war. Along with this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the Israeli army on the eighth day of the war. PM Netanyahu asked the Israeli army to be ready for the next phase.
