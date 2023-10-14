trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675059
Israel Hamas War Update: Second batch of Indians from Israel has left for India

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 07:28 AM IST
India launches Operation Ajay: A fierce war continues between Israel and Hamas. In the midst of this war, the Indian government has launched Operation Ajay. Under this operation, the second batch of Indians from Israel has left for India.
