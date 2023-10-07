trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672244
Israel Hamas War Update: Sunak's big announcement for Israel

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: After the rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Patti, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement has come, Sunak said that I am shocked by the terrorist attack in Israel, Israel has the full right to defend itself. Let us tell you that this morning Hamas fired 5 thousand rockets at Israel. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas. Israeli Air Force has started rapid air strikes on Hamas targets.
