Israel Hamas War Updates: Canada clashes with India amid war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:00 AM IST
India Canada Latest News: The dispute between India and Canada over the killing of terrorist Nijjar is worsening. Canada's propaganda against India continues. The Government of Canada has issued an advisory for Canadians living in India... Trudeau said Canadian citizens living in India should take special precautions. Canada has recalled 41 of its diplomats from India. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie has said a big thing on this issue.
Israel-Hamas War Updates: India will not stop sending aid to Palestine
Israel-Hamas War Updates: India will not stop sending aid to Palestine
Israel released 'hitlist' of Hamas terrorists
Israel released 'hitlist' of Hamas terrorists
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!

