trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678000
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War Updates: India will not stop sending aid to Palestine

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 03:58 AM IST
PM Modi on Israel Hamas War: The Israeli Army also killed a commander of Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre. According to reports, US President Biden has convinced Israeli PM Netanyahu to open the Rafah border for people stranded in Gaza. After the horrific attack in Gaza hospital, PM Modi has also told the Palestinian President that India will continue to send help to Palestine.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel released 'hitlist' of Hamas terrorists
play icon2:16
Israel released 'hitlist' of Hamas terrorists
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
play icon32:3
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
play icon12:25
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!
play icon9:57
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!
'PM Modi stands with Palestine', says Mohammad Atiq
play icon8:32
'PM Modi stands with Palestine', says Mohammad Atiq

Trending Videos

Israel released 'hitlist' of Hamas terrorists
play icon2:16
Israel released 'hitlist' of Hamas terrorists
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
play icon32:3
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
play icon12:25
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!
play icon9:57
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!
'PM Modi stands with Palestine', says Mohammad Atiq
play icon8:32
'PM Modi stands with Palestine', says Mohammad Atiq
india helps palestine,india stands with israel,pm modi on palestine,modi on israel palestine war,terrorist attack on america,israel palestine conflict,Israel Hamas War Update,muslim countries on israel hamas war,PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez,Modi Talks With Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas,Israel Hamas War News Today,american weapons in israel,Gaza Hospital Attack,Rishi Sunak,hamas aisrstrikes,Attack on US military bases in Iraq,rocket attacks on us,