trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692139
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War: "We Have Worked Around Clock To Secure Release" US President Joe Biden

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Terming the release of the initial batch of hostages as a part of a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, the "start of a process," President Joe Biden said the United States expects "dozens of hostages" will be returned to their families over the next few days
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Narendera Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
Play Icon8:37
PM Narendera Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
Play Icon4:52
Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
Play Icon3:58
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
Play Icon3:47
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized
Play Icon1:18
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized

Trending Videos

PM Narendera Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
play icon8:37
PM Narendera Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
play icon4:52
Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
play icon3:58
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
play icon3:47
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized
play icon1:18
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized