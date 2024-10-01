videoDetails

Israel launches ground attack in Lebanon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

After the elimination of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, the Israeli army has started a ground attack in Lebanon. According to the information given by the Israeli army, IDF soldiers have entered inside Lebanon. The ground attack has been done on Lebanese villages on the northern border. Israel has said that Hezbollah terrorists use them to attack northern Israel. The ground operation started in Lebanon is being done on the basis of accurate intelligence. IDF soldiers have prepared for this ground attack in recent months. IDF will also get help from the Israeli Air Force in this operation. For information, let us tell you that this is the first time since 2006 that the Israeli army has entered inside Lebanon.