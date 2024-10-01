Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2800987https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/israel-launches-ground-attack-in-lebanon-2800987.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel launches ground attack in Lebanon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After the elimination of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, the Israeli army has started a ground attack in Lebanon. According to the information given by the Israeli army, IDF soldiers have entered inside Lebanon. The ground attack has been done on Lebanese villages on the northern border. Israel has said that Hezbollah terrorists use them to attack northern Israel. The ground operation started in Lebanon is being done on the basis of accurate intelligence. IDF soldiers have prepared for this ground attack in recent months. IDF will also get help from the Israeli Air Force in this operation. For information, let us tell you that this is the first time since 2006 that the Israeli army has entered inside Lebanon.

All Videos

Atishi Marlena makes huge attack on BJP over Delhi Roads
Play Icon02:34
Atishi Marlena makes huge attack on BJP over Delhi Roads
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg
Play Icon11:54
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg
Drinking cow urine will be mandatory for entry into Garba Pandal, says Chintu Verma
Play Icon02:32
Drinking cow urine will be mandatory for entry into Garba Pandal, says Chintu Verma
Israeli Forces enter Lebanon, begins ground operation
Play Icon01:57
Israeli Forces enter Lebanon, begins ground operation
Morning Top 50 News Today: Today's latest news
Play Icon04:08
Morning Top 50 News Today: Today's latest news

Trending Videos

Atishi Marlena makes huge attack on BJP over Delhi Roads
play icon2:34
Atishi Marlena makes huge attack on BJP over Delhi Roads
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg
play icon11:54
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury in leg
Drinking cow urine will be mandatory for entry into Garba Pandal, says Chintu Verma
play icon2:32
Drinking cow urine will be mandatory for entry into Garba Pandal, says Chintu Verma
Israeli Forces enter Lebanon, begins ground operation
play icon1:57
Israeli Forces enter Lebanon, begins ground operation
Morning Top 50 News Today: Today's latest news
play icon4:8
Morning Top 50 News Today: Today's latest news
NEWS ON ONE CLICK