Israel Palestine War: '14 thousand Palestinians killed', claims Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Israel Hamas War: Hamas has claimed that so far 14 thousand 854 Palestinians have been killed in the war. 300 are dying a day, while more than 7000 Palestinians are still missing. This 4-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has started from 10.30 am today.
