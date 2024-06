videoDetails

Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has not ended yet. But now there is a possibility of a new war starting in the Middle East. Actually, Hezbollah has attacked Israel. The Israeli government considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization. Now Israel has started air strikes on Hezbollah's bases in its neighboring country Lebanon. Now it is expected that soon a new war will start due to these attacks.