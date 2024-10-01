videoDetails

Israeli Forces enter Lebanon, begins ground operation

Sonam | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Israel launched a ground attack on Lebanon, Israeli tanks crossed the border and entered, targeting Hezbollah bases... After the air bombardment, Israel has started a ground attack inside Lebanon... The Israeli army has entered Lebanon between Monday and Tuesday night. The IDF informed this morning that its soldiers have launched a limited, local and targeted ground attack against Hezbollah bases and infrastructure in southern Lebanon... The IDF said that these attacks are being carried out on the basis of accurate intelligence... Nasrallah and his six top commanders have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the last 10 days.