Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warning to world

|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Israel Palestine War Update: Gaza is breathing a sigh of relief after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, exchange of hostages is also going on between Israel and Hamas.. Weapons have stopped firing in the ceasefire, but the fight over allegations continues. Let us tell you that There is a ceasefire after the deal between Israel and Hamas. Demonstrations took place in Israel when Hamas delayed releasing the second batch of hostages. Now news is coming that the second phase of the release of hostages has been completed. Hamas has released 17 hostages while Israel has released 39 hostages.
CUSAT Stampede: 'Devastated' Singer Nikhita Gandhi Reacts After 4 Killed, 50 Injured At Her Concert
CUSAT Stampede: 'Devastated' Singer Nikhita Gandhi Reacts After 4 Killed, 50 Injured At Her Concert
Drilling starts from above the tunnel in Uttarkashi
Drilling starts from above the tunnel in Uttarkashi
'9 meters of debris left in front of 41 workers' says Arnold Dix
'9 meters of debris left in front of 41 workers' says Arnold Dix
Larieb Hashmi inspires by Atiq Ahmed
Larieb Hashmi inspires by Atiq Ahmed
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure

