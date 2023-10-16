trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676131
Israel's air strike continues in Gaza for the 10th day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
The Israeli army is continuously carrying out airstrikes on Hamas terrorist targets. Signs of devastation are visible everywhere due to the airstrike on Gaza Strip.
