ISRO all set for Aditya L1 mission, see EXCLUSIVE Images!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set for Aditya-L1 Mission. ISRO has planned to launch its Sun Mission Aditya-L1 on September 2, 2023 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota.
